Freeze Warning issued June 8 at 4:15AM MDT until June 8 at 9:00AM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

…Freeze Warning this Morning for the lower elevations of

Western Wyoming…

.An unusually cold June storm system could bring freezing

temperatures this morning to the lower elevations of western

Wyoming as well as the Upper Wind River Basin including the Dubois

area.

* WHAT…Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 28 expected.

* WHERE…Jackson Hole and Star Valley.

* WHEN…From 3 AM to 9 AM MDT Monday.

* IMPACTS…Frost and freeze conditions could kill sensitive

vegetation.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…A dusting to a half an inch of snow is also

possible by Monday morning. Roadways and bridges could also

become icy and slick.

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.