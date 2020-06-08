Freeze Warning issued June 8 at 8:06PM MDT until June 9 at 9:00AM MDT by NWS Riverton WY
…Freeze Warning Tonight into Tuesday Morning for the lower
elevations of Western Wyoming…
.An unusually cold June storm weather system has brought much
colder air into western Wyoming, including the lower elevations.
Once skies clear tonight and winds diminish, temperatures will
continue to drop from already unseasonable levels. Thus, a freeze
warning has been issued for late tonight and Tuesday morning.
Temperatures should be a few degrees colder then they were
overnight last night.
* WHAT…Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 26 expected.
* WHERE…Star Valley.
* WHEN…From midnight tonight to 9 AM MDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Frost and freeze conditions could kill sensitive
vegetation.
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.