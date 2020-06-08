Freeze Warning issued June 8 at 8:06PM MDT until June 9 at 9:00AM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

…Freeze Warning Tonight into Tuesday Morning for the lower

elevations of Western Wyoming…

.An unusually cold June storm weather system has brought much

colder air into western Wyoming, including the lower elevations.

Once skies clear tonight and winds diminish, temperatures will

continue to drop from already unseasonable levels. Thus, a freeze

warning has been issued for late tonight and Tuesday morning.

Temperatures should be a few degrees colder then they were

overnight last night.

* WHAT…Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 25 expected.

* WHERE…Upper Green River Basin Foothills and Upper Green

River Basin.

* WHEN…From midnight tonight to 9 AM MDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Frost and freeze conditions could kill sensitive

vegetation.

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.