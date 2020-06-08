Special Weather Statement issued June 8 at 1:21PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

A cold, moist, and unstable airmass in the wake of Sundays cold

front will result in periods of snow showers this afternoon and

evening.

* WHAT…1 to 3 inches above 9000 feet except 2 to 4 inches above

9000 feet in the Tetons

* WHERE…Western Wyoming Mountains

* WHEN…This afternoon and evening

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Two main periods of snow showers will

likely occur with the first one continuing through around 230

PM, and the second one occurring through about 4 to 6 PM. 2 to 3

inches are likely to fall on Teton Pass, and 1 to 3 inches on

Togwotee Pass. However, the high June sun angle will likely melt

a lot of the snow on the road surfaces.