Special Weather Statement issued June 8 at 1:21PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY
A cold, moist, and unstable airmass in the wake of Sundays cold
front will result in periods of snow showers this afternoon and
evening.
* WHAT…1 to 3 inches above 9000 feet except 2 to 4 inches above
9000 feet in the Tetons
* WHERE…Western Wyoming Mountains
* WHEN…This afternoon and evening
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Two main periods of snow showers will
likely occur with the first one continuing through around 230
PM, and the second one occurring through about 4 to 6 PM. 2 to 3
inches are likely to fall on Teton Pass, and 1 to 3 inches on
Togwotee Pass. However, the high June sun angle will likely melt
a lot of the snow on the road surfaces.
Comments