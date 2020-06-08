Special Weather Statement issued June 8 at 3:31PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

At 331 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

northeastern American Falls Reservoir, moving southeast at 10 mph.

Half inch hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with

this storm.

Locations impacted include…

Eastern American Falls Reservoir and Fort Hall Buffalo Lodge.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.

If on or near American Falls Reservoir, Move to safe shelter now! Do

not be caught on or near the water. Gusty winds and choppy waves are

likely.