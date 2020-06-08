Wind Advisory issued June 8 at 2:21AM MDT until June 8 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

* WHAT…For the Wind Advisory, west winds 20 to 30 mph with

gusts up to 45 mph expected. For the Frost Advisory,

temperatures as low as 32 will result in frost formation.

* WHERE…The East Magic Valley and Shoshone area.

* WHEN…For the Wind Advisory, from noon today to 8 PM MDT this

evening. For the Frost Advisory, from 3 AM to 8 AM MDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree

limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.