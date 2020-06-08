Winter Weather Advisory issued June 8 at 4:10AM MDT until June 8 at 12:00PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

…Winter Weather Advisory Remains in Effect for Far Northwest

Wyoming Tonight and Monday Morning…

.An unusually cold June storm is bringing accumulating snow to

the mountains of northwest Wyoming. Impacts will primarily be to

travel over mountain passes Monday morning.

* WHAT…Periods of snow. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4

inches with isolated 6 inch amounts.

* WHERE…Yellowstone National Park.

* WHEN…From 11 PM Sunday evening to noon MDT Monday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions at times especially

over Craig and Sylvan mountain passes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Wet and raw backcountry conditions will

exist tonight through Monday morning. If you are unprepared

for the unusually cold and wet conditions, the result could be

hypothermia or frostbite.

Slow down and use caution while traveling. Wildlife might be

around the next corner.

The latest road conditions for Yellowstone are obtained by

calling 307-344-2117.