Winter Weather Advisory issued June 8 at 4:10AM MDT until June 8 at 12:00PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

…Winter Weather Advisory Remains in Effect for Far Northwest

Wyoming Tonight and Monday Morning…

.An unusually cold June storm is bringing accumulating snow to

the mountains of northwest Wyoming. Impacts will primarily be to

travel over mountain passes Monday morning.

* WHAT…Periods of snow. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8

inches above 9000 feet, with 2 to 4 inches between 7000 and

9000 feet.

* WHERE…Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains.

* WHEN…From 11 PM Sunday evening to noon MDT Monday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions especially over

Teton and Togwotee mountain passes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Wet and raw backcountry conditions will

exist tonight through Monday morning. If you are unprepared

for the unusually cold and wet conditions, the result could be

hypothermia or frostbite.

Slow down and use caution while traveling. Wildlife might be

around the next corner.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.