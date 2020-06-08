Winter Weather Advisory issued June 8 at 4:10AM MDT until June 8 at 12:00PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY
…Winter Weather Advisory Remains in Effect for Far Northwest
Wyoming Tonight and Monday Morning…
.An unusually cold June storm is bringing accumulating snow to
the mountains of northwest Wyoming. Impacts will primarily be to
travel over mountain passes Monday morning.
* WHAT…Periods of snow. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8
inches above 9000 feet, with 2 to 4 inches between 7000 and
9000 feet.
* WHERE…Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains.
* WHEN…From 11 PM Sunday evening to noon MDT Monday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions especially over
Teton and Togwotee mountain passes.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Wet and raw backcountry conditions will
exist tonight through Monday morning. If you are unprepared
for the unusually cold and wet conditions, the result could be
hypothermia or frostbite.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. Wildlife might be
around the next corner.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.