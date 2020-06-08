Winter Weather Advisory issued June 8 at 6:49AM MDT until June 8 at 12:00PM MDT by NWS Missoula MT
* WHAT…Snow expected above 5500 feet. Total snow accumulations
of 2 to 4 inches. Poor backcountry conditions are expected.
* WHERE…Bannock Pass, Highway 28 Tendoy to Lone Pine, Highway
93 Lost Trail Pass to Gibbonsville, and Lemhi Pass.
* WHEN…Until noon MDT today.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be affected.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.