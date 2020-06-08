Winter Weather Advisory issued June 8 at 8:51AM MDT until June 8 at 12:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 4

inches, with locally higher amounts expected at high elevation.

* WHERE…Monida Pass, Targhee Pass, Island Park, Pine Creek

Pass, Victor.

* WHEN…Until noon MDT Monday.

* IMPACTS…Slick travel possible on mountain passes after

midnight tonight through mid morning Monday.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.