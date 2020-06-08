Winter Weather Advisory issued June 8 at 8:51AM MDT until June 8 at 12:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 4
inches, with locally higher amounts expected at high elevation.
* WHERE…Monida Pass, Targhee Pass, Island Park, Pine Creek
Pass, Victor.
* WHEN…Until noon MDT Monday.
* IMPACTS…Slick travel possible on mountain passes after
midnight tonight through mid morning Monday.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.