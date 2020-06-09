Special Weather Statement issued June 9 at 1:34PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

.Another chilly night is in store for the lower elevations of

southern Lincoln County for tonight and Wednesday morning.

Temperatures will drop once again under clear skies and

diminishing winds. Temperatures will be a couple of degrees milder

than they were last night. However, freezing temperatures are

still expected for late tonight and Wednesday morning.

* WHAT…Low temperatures of 29 to 33.

* WHERE… lower elevations of southern Lincoln County

* WHEN…Midnight to 9 AM Wednesday morning.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Take steps now to protect tender plants

from the cold.