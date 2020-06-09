Special Weather Statement issued June 9 at 1:34PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY
.Another chilly night is in store for the Upper Green River Basin
and surrounding foothills for tonight and Wednesday morning.
Temperatures will drop once again under clear skies and
diminishing winds. Temperatures will be a couple of degrees milder
than they were last night. However, freezing temperatures are
still expected for late tonight and Wednesday morning.
* WHAT…Low temperatures of 29 to 33.
* WHERE…Upper Green River Basin and surrounding foothills
* WHEN…Midnight to 9 AM Wednesday morning.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Take steps now to protect tender plants
from the cold.
