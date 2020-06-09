Special Weather Statement issued June 9 at 1:34PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

.Another chilly night is in store for the Star Valley for tonight

and Wednesday morning. Temperatures will drop once again under

clear skies and diminishing winds. Temperatures will be a couple

of degrees milder than they were last night. However, freezing

temperatures are still expected for late tonight and Wednesday

morning.

* WHAT…Low temperatures of 31 to 33.

* WHERE…Star Valley

* WHEN…Midnight to 9 AM Wednesday morning.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Take steps now to protect tender plants

from the cold.