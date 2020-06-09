Special Weather Statement issued June 9 at 1:34PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY
.Another chilly night is in store for the Star Valley for tonight
and Wednesday morning. Temperatures will drop once again under
clear skies and diminishing winds. Temperatures will be a couple
of degrees milder than they were last night. However, freezing
temperatures are still expected for late tonight and Wednesday
morning.
* WHAT…Low temperatures of 31 to 33.
* WHERE…Star Valley
* WHEN…Midnight to 9 AM Wednesday morning.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Take steps now to protect tender plants
from the cold.
