Special Weather Statement issued June 9 at 1:34PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY
.Another chilly night is in store for the Jackson Valley for
tonight and Wednesday morning. Temperatures will drop once again
under clear skies and diminishing winds. Temperatures will be a
couple of degrees milder than they were last night. However,
freezing temperatures are still expected for late tonight and
Wednesday morning.
* WHAT…Low temperatures of 29 to 33.
* WHERE…Jackson Valley
* WHEN…Midnight to 9 AM Wednesday morning.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Take steps now to protect tender plants
from the cold.
Comments