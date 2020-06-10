Special Weather Statement issued June 10 at 10:37AM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

.Another chilly night is in store for the Jackson Valley for

tonight and Thursday morning. Although milder temperatures are

expected this afternoon, temperatures will still drop once again

tonight under clear skies and light winds. Temperatures will be

similar to what they were last night. Therefore, freezing

temperatures are again expected for late tonight and Thursday

morning. Temperatures should be a bit milder Thursday night.

* WHAT…Low temperature of 29-33.

* WHERE…Jackson Valley

* WHEN…12 midnight tonight through 9 AM Thursday morning.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Take steps now to protect tender plants

from the cold.