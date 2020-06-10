Special Weather Statement issued June 10 at 10:37AM MDT by NWS Riverton WY
.Another chilly night is in store for the Jackson Valley for
tonight and Thursday morning. Although milder temperatures are
expected this afternoon, temperatures will still drop once again
tonight under clear skies and light winds. Temperatures will be
similar to what they were last night. Therefore, freezing
temperatures are again expected for late tonight and Thursday
morning. Temperatures should be a bit milder Thursday night.
* WHAT…Low temperature of 29-33.
* WHERE…Jackson Valley
* WHEN…12 midnight tonight through 9 AM Thursday morning.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Take steps now to protect tender plants
from the cold.
Comments