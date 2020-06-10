Special Weather Statement issued June 10 at 10:37AM MDT by NWS Riverton WY
.Another chilly night is in store for the Upper Green River Basin and
surrounding foothills Although milder temperatures are expected this
afternoon, temperatures will still drop once again tonight under clear
skies and light winds. Temperatures will be similar to what they were
last night. Therefore, freezing temperatures are again expected for
late tonight and Thursday morning. Temperatures should be a bit milder
Thursday night.
* WHAT…Low temperature of 28-33.
* WHERE…Upper Green River Basin and surrounding foothills
* WHEN…12 midnight tonight through 9 AM Thursday morning.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Take steps now to protect tender plants
from the cold.
