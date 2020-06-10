Special Weather Statement issued June 10 at 10:37AM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

.Another chilly night is in store for the Upper Green River Basin and

surrounding foothills Although milder temperatures are expected this

afternoon, temperatures will still drop once again tonight under clear

skies and light winds. Temperatures will be similar to what they were

last night. Therefore, freezing temperatures are again expected for

late tonight and Thursday morning. Temperatures should be a bit milder

Thursday night.

* WHAT…Low temperature of 28-33.

* WHERE…Upper Green River Basin and surrounding foothills

* WHEN…12 midnight tonight through 9 AM Thursday morning.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Take steps now to protect tender plants

from the cold.