Special Weather Statement issued June 10 at 10:37AM MDT by NWS Riverton WY
.Another chilly night is in store for the lower elevations of
southern Lincoln County for tonight and Thursday morning. Although
milder temperatures are expected this afternoon, temperatures
will still drop once again tonight under clear skies and diminishing
winds. Temperatures will be similar to what they were last night.
Therefore, freezing temperatures are again expected for late
tonight and Thursday morning. Temperatures should be a bit milder
Thursday night.
* WHAT…Low temperature of 29-33.
* WHERE…The lower elevations of southern Lincoln County west of
Kemmerer.
* WHEN…12 midnight tonight through 9 AM Thursday morning.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Take steps now to protect tender plants
from the cold.
