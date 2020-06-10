Special Weather Statement issued June 10 at 10:37AM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

.Another chilly night is in store for the lower elevations of

southern Lincoln County for tonight and Thursday morning. Although

milder temperatures are expected this afternoon, temperatures

will still drop once again tonight under clear skies and diminishing

winds. Temperatures will be similar to what they were last night.

Therefore, freezing temperatures are again expected for late

tonight and Thursday morning. Temperatures should be a bit milder

Thursday night.

* WHAT…Low temperature of 29-33.

* WHERE…The lower elevations of southern Lincoln County west of

Kemmerer.

* WHEN…12 midnight tonight through 9 AM Thursday morning.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Take steps now to protect tender plants

from the cold.