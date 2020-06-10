Special Weather Statement issued June 10 at 10:37AM MDT by NWS Riverton WY
.Another chilly night is in store for the Star Valley for tonight
and Thursday morning. Although milder temperatures are expected
this afternoon, temperatures will still drop once again tonight
under clear skies and light winds. Temperatures will be similar
to what they were last night. Therefore, freezing temperatures are
again expected for late tonight and Thursday morning. Temperatures
should be a bit milder Thursday night.
* WHAT…Low temperature of 29-32.
* WHERE…Star Valley.
* WHEN…12 midnight tonight through 9 AM Thursday morning.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Take steps now to protect tender plants
from the cold.
Comments