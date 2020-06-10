Special Weather Statement issued June 10 at 10:37AM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

.Another chilly night is in store for the Star Valley for tonight

and Thursday morning. Although milder temperatures are expected

this afternoon, temperatures will still drop once again tonight

under clear skies and light winds. Temperatures will be similar

to what they were last night. Therefore, freezing temperatures are

again expected for late tonight and Thursday morning. Temperatures

should be a bit milder Thursday night.

* WHAT…Low temperature of 29-32.

* WHERE…Star Valley.

* WHEN…12 midnight tonight through 9 AM Thursday morning.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Take steps now to protect tender plants

from the cold.