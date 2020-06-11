Wind Advisory issued June 11 at 1:34PM MDT until June 13 at 6:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected. Occasionally higher gusts are also possible.
* WHERE…Locations include American Falls Reservoir, Pocatello,
Blackfoot, American Falls, Idaho Falls, INL, Mud Lake, Rexburg,
Fort Hall, Lava Hot Springs, Soda Springs, Island Park, Henrys
Lake and surrounding areas.
* WHEN…From 12 PM MDT to 6 PM MDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Winds will cause rough water on area waterways, making craft
prone to capsize. Crosswinds will cause difficult driving
conditions, especially on east to west routes.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
Comments