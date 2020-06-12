Special Weather Statement issued June 12 at 12:51PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

A strong cold front will blast through the region on Saturday,

bringing much colder conditions, windy conditions, and lowering

snow levels. On Saturday, snow will be relegated to mainly upper

slopes, but on Sunday a second cold front will lower snow levels

down to around 7000 feet elevation. This will bring accumulating

snow on Sunday to mountain passes such as Galena and Banner, with

1 to 3 inches of snow possible. Locally higher amounts are

expected on upper slopes. Rain may briefly mix with snow for

valley locations such as Stanley on Sunday morning as well. Those

planning to recreate in the backcountry should be prepared for

cold, windy, wintry conditions.