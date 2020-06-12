Special Weather Statement issued June 12 at 12:51PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
A strong cold front will blast through the region on Saturday,
bringing much colder conditions, windy conditions, and lowering
snow levels. On Saturday, snow will be relegated to mainly upper
slopes, but on Sunday a second cold front will lower snow levels
down to around 7000 feet elevation. This will bring accumulating
snow on Sunday to mountain passes such as Galena and Banner, with
1 to 3 inches of snow possible. Locally higher amounts are
expected on upper slopes. Rain may briefly mix with snow for
valley locations such as Stanley on Sunday morning as well. Those
planning to recreate in the backcountry should be prepared for
cold, windy, wintry conditions.
