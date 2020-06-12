Skip to Content
Published 2:11 pm

Wind Advisory issued June 12 at 2:11PM MDT until June 13 at 6:00PM MDT by NWS Missoula MT

* WHAT…South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.

* WHERE…Bannock Pass, Highway 28 Tendoy to Lone Pine, and Lemhi
Pass.

* WHEN…From 9 AM to 6 PM MDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

National Weather Service

