Wind Advisory issued June 12 at 2:11PM MDT until June 13 at 6:00PM MDT by NWS Missoula MT
* WHAT…South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Bannock Pass, Highway 28 Tendoy to Lone Pine, and Lemhi
Pass.
* WHEN…From 9 AM to 6 PM MDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
