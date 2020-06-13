Special Weather Statement issued June 13 at 9:17AM MDT by NWS Riverton WY
This is a special weather statement from the National Weather
Service Office in Riverton.
* WHAT…South to southwest wind between 25 and 35 mph with gusts
between 45 and 55 mph. Localized gusts to 60 mph could occur.
* WHERE…Western and central Wyoming.
* WHEN…Now through 7 PM.
* IMPACTS…Mainly to transportation especially on west to east
orientated roads. There could be control issues especially for
light and high profile vehicles, including campers and tractor
trailers.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Please keep two hands on your steering
wheel in case of a sudden, strong wind gust.
