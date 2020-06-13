Wind Advisory issued June 13 at 3:30AM MDT until June 13 at 6:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Eastern Magic Valley and the Shoshone/Lava Beds area
* WHEN…From 9 AM to 6 PM MDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result. Winds will cause rough water on area waterways, making
craft prone to capsize. Crosswinds will cause difficult
driving conditions, especially on east to west routes.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
Comments