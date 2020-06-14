Wind Advisory issued June 14 at 3:25AM MDT until June 14 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

* WHAT…Southwest winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph

expected.

* WHERE…The Arco Desert – Craters of the Moon, Atomic City, INL.

* WHEN…From 2 PM this afternoon to 8 PM MDT this evening.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.