Winter Weather Advisory issued June 15 at 1:13PM MDT until June 17 at 12:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Snow expected, mainly above 7000 feet. Total snow
accumulations of 1 to 3 inches with local accumulations of 6
inches or more, including for mountain passes like Willow Creek
Summit and mid and upper slopes.
* WHERE…Mountain elevations mainly above 7,000 feet. Light snow
accumulations below 7,000 feet are possible mainly Wednesday
morning.
* WHEN…From 6 PM Tuesday to noon MDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions, especially on Willow
Creek Summit. If planning to recreate in these areas, plan on
cold, wintry conditions.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
