Alerts

This is a special weather statement from the National Weather

Service Office in Riverton.

* WHAT…Snow. Accumulations of 2 to 3 inches above 8000 feet.

* WHERE…The Tetons, Gros Ventres, Absarokas and the Salt/Wyoming

Ranges.

* WHEN…From 9 PM Tonight to 9 AM Wednesday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Hunters in the area should expect snow, wet

and cold conditions. Also, low visibilities at times could be

very disorientating.