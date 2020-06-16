Special Weather Statement issued June 16 at 8:02PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

At 801 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Granger, moving northeast at 55 mph.

Wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this storm.

This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of southeastern

Lincoln and northwestern Sweetwater Counties.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.