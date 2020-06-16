Winter Storm Warning issued June 16 at 10:40AM MDT until June 17 at 12:00PM MDT by NWS Missoula MT

Alerts

* WHAT…Heavy wet snow expected. For elevations 5000 feet and

higher: total snow accumulations of up to 6 inches possible.

Locally higher amounts of 10 to 12 inches possible in the

highest terrain. For elevations below 5000 feet: snow

accumulations of up to two inches with isolated higher amounts.

* WHERE…Shoup, Bannock Pass, Highway 28 Tendoy to Lone Pine,

Highway 93 Lost Trail Pass to Gibbonsville, Lemhi Pass, and

Salmon.

* WHEN…From 9 PM this evening to noon MDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Backcountry

conditions will be dangerous. Downed trees and power lines

possible.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.