Winter Weather Advisory issued June 16 at 1:02PM MDT until June 17 at 12:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Wet snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3
inches expected with locally higher amounts of 6 inches or more.
* WHERE…Sawtooth and Stanley Basin.
* WHEN…From 6 PM Tuesday to noon MDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions, especially on
mountain passes. If planning to recreate in these areas, plan
on cold, wintry conditions. The weight of heavy, wet snow will
will put stress on trees and powerlines.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
