Winter Weather Advisory issued June 16 at 1:02PM MDT until June 17 at 12:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Snow expected, mainly above 7000 feet. Total snow
accumulations of 1 to 3 inches with local accumulations of 6
inches or more, including for mountain passes like Willow
Creek Summit and mid and upper slopes.
* WHERE…Mountain elevations mainly above 7,000 feet. Light
snow accumulations below 7,000 feet are possible mainly
Wednesday morning.
* WHEN…From 6 PM Tuesday to noon MDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions, especially on
Willow Creek Summit. If planning to recreate in these areas,
plan on cold, wintry conditions.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.