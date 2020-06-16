Winter Weather Advisory issued June 16 at 4:08AM MDT until June 17 at 12:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

* WHAT…Snow expected, mainly above 7000 feet. Total snow

accumulations of 1 to 3 inches with local accumulations of 6

inches or more, including for mountain passes like Willow

Creek Summit and mid and upper slopes.

* WHERE…Mountain elevations mainly above 7,000 feet. Light

snow accumulations below 7,000 feet are possible mainly

Wednesday morning.

* WHEN…From 6 PM Tuesday to noon MDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions, especially on Willow

Creek Summit. If planning to recreate in these areas, plan on

cold, wintry conditions.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.