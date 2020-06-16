Winter Weather Advisory issued June 16 at 9:43PM MDT until June 17 at 12:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

* WHAT…Snow especially above 7000 feet. Total snow accumulations

of 1 to 4 inches, with locally higher amounts above 8 inches at

or above 7000 feet including Willow Creek Summit and other mid

and upper slope locations.

* WHERE…Mountain elevations mainly above 7,000 feet. Light

snow accumulations below 7,000 feet are possible mainly

Wednesday morning.

* WHEN…Through noon MDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions, especially on

Willow Creek Summit. If planning to recreate in these areas,

plan on cold, wintry conditions.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.