Winter Weather Advisory issued June 16 at 9:43PM MDT until June 17 at 12:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Snow especially above 7000 feet. Total snow accumulations
of 1 to 4 inches, with locally higher amounts above 8 inches at
or above 7000 feet including Willow Creek Summit and other mid
and upper slope locations.
* WHERE…Mountain elevations mainly above 7,000 feet. Light
snow accumulations below 7,000 feet are possible mainly
Wednesday morning.
* WHEN…Through noon MDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions, especially on
Willow Creek Summit. If planning to recreate in these areas,
plan on cold, wintry conditions.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.