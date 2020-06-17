Lake Wind Advisory issued June 17 at 1:48AM MDT until June 17 at 6:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Southwest winds 15 to 25 MPH with gusts up to 35 MPH
expected.
* WHERE…American Falls Reservoir.
* WHEN…From 6 AM this morning to 6 PM this evening. The period
of strongest winds and greatest hazards on the water is likely
to occur this morning, with winds slowly decreasing over the
course of the afternoon.
* IMPACTS…Strong winds will result in rough chop and dangerous
waves, creating hazardous conditions for small craft.
Boaters should use extra caution since strong winds and rough
waves can overturn small craft. Consider avoiding marine
recreation this morning when winds will be strongest.