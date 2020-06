Alerts

This is a special weather statement from the National Weather

Service Office in Riverton.

* WHAT…Snow. Light snow with accumulations of 1 to 2 inches,

especially in grassy areas.

* WHERE…Southern Lincoln County, near Kemmerer and Sage

Junction.

* WHEN…Until 8 AM.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Slippery road conditions will be possible.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.