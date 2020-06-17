Winter Storm Warning issued June 17 at 3:49AM MDT until June 17 at 12:00PM MDT by NWS Missoula MT
* WHAT…Heavy snow. For elevations 6000 feet and higher: total
snow accumulations of up to 6 inches possible. Locally higher
amounts of 10 to 12 inches possible in the highest terrain. For
elevations below 6000 feet: snow accumulations of up to two
inches with isolated higher amounts.
* WHERE…Shoup, Bannock Pass, Highway 28 Tendoy to Lone Pine,
Highway 93 Lost Trail Pass to Gibbonsville, Lemhi Pass, and
Salmon.
* WHEN…Until noon MDT today.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.