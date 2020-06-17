Winter Weather Advisory issued June 17 at 5:56AM MDT until June 17 at 12:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Snow. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 6 inches, with
locally higher amounts up to 8 inches above 7000 feet.
* WHERE…Sawtooth and Stanley Basin.
* WHEN…Through noon MDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions, especially on
mountain passes. If planning to recreate in these areas, plan
on cold, wintry conditions. The weight of heavy, wet snow will
will put stress on trees and powerlines.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.