Winter Weather Advisory issued June 17 at 5:56AM MDT until June 17 at 12:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Snow especially above 7000 feet. Total snow accumulations
of 2 to 6 inches, with locally higher amounts above 8 inches
mainly for mountain peaks.
* WHERE…Mountain elevations mainly above 7,000 feet. Light snow
accumulations of 1 to 3 inches below 7,000 feet are possible
mainly Wednesday morning.
* WHEN…Through noon MDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions, especially on Willow
Creek Summit where 6 inches is expected. If planning to
recreate in these areas, plan on cold, wintry conditions.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.