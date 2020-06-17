Winter Weather Advisory issued June 17 at 5:56AM MDT until June 17 at 12:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

* WHAT…Snow especially above 7000 feet. Total snow accumulations

of 2 to 6 inches, with locally higher amounts above 8 inches

mainly for mountain peaks.

* WHERE…Mountain elevations mainly above 7,000 feet. Light snow

accumulations of 1 to 3 inches below 7,000 feet are possible

mainly Wednesday morning.

* WHEN…Through noon MDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions, especially on Willow

Creek Summit where 6 inches is expected. If planning to

recreate in these areas, plan on cold, wintry conditions.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.