Flash Flood Warning issued June 25 at 3:46PM MDT until June 25 at 6:45PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for…

Central Blaine County in central Idaho…

* Until 645 PM MDT.

* At 343 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing

heavy rain across the eastern half of the 2018 Sharps Fire burn

scar. One half to three quarters of an inch of rain has already

fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.

HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Flooding of small creeks and streams within the burn

scar, as well as other drainage and low lying areas.

Excessive rainfall over the burn scar will result in debris flow

moving through the 2018 Sharps Fire burn scar. The debris flow can

consist of rock, mud, vegetation and other loose materials.

Move away from recently burned areas. Life-threatening flooding of

creeks, roads and normally dry arroyos is likely. The heavy rains

will likely trigger rockslides, mudslides and debris flows in steep

terrain, especially in and around these areas.