Flash Flood Warning issued June 25 at 3:46PM MDT until June 25 at 6:45PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a
* Flash Flood Warning for…
Central Blaine County in central Idaho…
* Until 645 PM MDT.
* At 343 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
heavy rain across the eastern half of the 2018 Sharps Fire burn
scar. One half to three quarters of an inch of rain has already
fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.
HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Flooding of small creeks and streams within the burn
scar, as well as other drainage and low lying areas.
Excessive rainfall over the burn scar will result in debris flow
moving through the 2018 Sharps Fire burn scar. The debris flow can
consist of rock, mud, vegetation and other loose materials.
Move away from recently burned areas. Life-threatening flooding of
creeks, roads and normally dry arroyos is likely. The heavy rains
will likely trigger rockslides, mudslides and debris flows in steep
terrain, especially in and around these areas.
