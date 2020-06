Alerts

At 516 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8

miles west of Oregon Buttes, which is 24 miles northeast of Farson,

moving northeast at 20 mph.

Pea size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with

this storm.

This strong thunderstorm will be near…

South Pass Rest Area around 540 PM MDT.

South Pass City around 545 PM MDT.