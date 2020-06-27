Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued June 27 at 10:10PM MDT until June 27 at 11:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Southeastern Oneida County in southeastern Idaho…

Franklin County in southeastern Idaho…

Southwestern Bear Lake County in southeastern Idaho…

* Until 1100 PM MDT.

* At 1010 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Cherry Creek

Rest Area, or 11 miles southeast of Malad, moving northeast at 45

mph.

HAZARD…70 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to

mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings.

* Locations impacted include…

Preston, Bear Lake Idaho Portion, Franklin, Saint Charles, Oneida

Narrows Reservoir, Cherry Creek Rest Area, Dingle, Paris, Dayton,

Weston, Clifton, Bloomington, Bern, Minnetonka Cave, Ovid,

Mapleton, Fish Haven, Liberty, Mink Creek and Samaria.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.