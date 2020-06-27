Special Weather Statement issued June 27 at 10:08PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

At 1008 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 11

miles southwest of Salt River Pass, which is 12 miles northeast of

Montpelier, moving east at 45 mph.

Wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this storm.

This strong thunderstorm will be near…

Salt River Pass around 1025 PM MDT.

Mount Wagner around 1035 PM MDT.

Wyoming Peak, Mount Coffin and Corral Creek Guard Station around

1045 PM MDT.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.