Special Weather Statement issued June 27 at 10:11PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY
At 1010 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm
about 10 miles southwest of Thayne, moving east at 40 mph.
Wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this storm.
This strong thunderstorm will be near…
Afton, Thayne, Grover and Star Valley Rest Area around 1020 PM
MDT.
Turnerville around 1025 PM MDT.
Meadow Creek Guard Station around 1040 PM MDT.
Other locations impacted by this storm include Auburn, Bedford,
Lincoln County Fairgrounds and Afton Municipal Airport.
Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead
to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.
Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.
Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe
shelter inside a building or vehicle.
Comments