Special Weather Statement issued June 27 at 6:02PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
At 601 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7
miles north of Wayan, moving northeast at 45 mph.
Nickel size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with
this storm.
Locations impacted include…
Palisades Reservoir and eastern Grays Lake.
Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead
to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.
Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.
Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe
shelter inside a building or vehicle.
