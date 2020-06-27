Special Weather Statement issued June 27 at 6:26PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

At 624 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a thunderstorm near

Alpine, moving east at 30 mph.

Pea size hail and locally heavy rainfall, along with winds in excess

of 40 mph will be possible with this storm.

This thunderstorm will be near…Hoback around 645 PM MDT.

Other locations impacted by this storm include Granite Creek

Campground, Kozy Campground, Alpine Airport and Hoback Campground.

Occasional cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.