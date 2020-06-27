Special Weather Statement issued June 27 at 6:40PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

At 639 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Hoback, which is 11 miles south of Jackson, moving east at 30 mph.

Half inch hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with

this storm.

This strong thunderstorm will be near…

Hoback around 650 PM MDT.

Other locations impacted by this storm include Granite Creek

Campground.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.