Special Weather Statement issued June 27 at 7:40PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

At 739 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 12

miles north of Park Valley, or 22 miles south of Malta, moving east

at 45 mph.

Half inch hail and wind gusts up to 55 mph will be possible with

this storm.

Locations impacted include…

Juniper, Stone, Sweetzer Summit and Bridge.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.

This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio

stations and available television stations for additional information

and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.