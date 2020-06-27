Special Weather Statement issued June 27 at 7:40PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
At 739 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 12
miles north of Park Valley, or 22 miles south of Malta, moving east
at 45 mph.
Half inch hail and wind gusts up to 55 mph will be possible with
this storm.
Locations impacted include…
Juniper, Stone, Sweetzer Summit and Bridge.
Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.
Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe
shelter inside a building or vehicle.
This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio
stations and available television stations for additional information
and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.
