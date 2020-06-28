Special Weather Statement issued June 28 at 2:09PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

At 209 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 11

miles west of Oregon Buttes, which is 20 miles northeast of Farson,

moving northeast at 35 mph.

Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph will be possible with this storm.

This strong thunderstorm will be near…

Oregon Buttes around 225 PM MDT.

South Pass Rest Area around 235 PM MDT.

South Pass City around 245 PM MDT.

Other locations impacted by this storm include Atlantic City.