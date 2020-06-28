Special Weather Statement issued June 28 at 3:32PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

At 331 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm

about 5 miles southwest of Cokeville, moving northeast at 50 mph.

Wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this storm.

This strong thunderstorm will be near…

Cokeville around 340 PM MDT.

Other locations impacted by this storm include Cokeville Municipal

Airport.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.