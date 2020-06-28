Special Weather Statement issued June 28 at 3:58PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY
This is a special weather statement from the National Weather
Service Office in Riverton.
* WHAT…Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms moving
across the Upper Green River Basin may produce localized wind
gusts between 50 and 60 mph. Although the showers and
thunderstorms will appear weak on radar, they are still capable
of producing strong winds.
* WHERE…Upper Green River Basin including Big Piney and Farson.
* WHEN…Through 6 PM.
