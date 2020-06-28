Special Weather Statement issued June 28 at 3:58PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

This is a special weather statement from the National Weather

Service Office in Riverton.

* WHAT…Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms moving

across the Upper Green River Basin may produce localized wind

gusts between 50 and 60 mph. Although the showers and

thunderstorms will appear weak on radar, they are still capable

of producing strong winds.

* WHERE…Upper Green River Basin including Big Piney and Farson.

* WHEN…Through 6 PM.