Special Weather Statement issued June 28 at 3:58PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

This is a special weather statement from the National Weather

Service Office in Riverton.

* WHAT…Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms moving

across Lincoln County may produce localized wind gusts between

50 and 60 mph. Although the showers and thunderstorms will

appear weak on radar, they are still capable of producing strong

winds.

* WHERE…Much of Lincoln County…including Kemmerer, Cokeville,

and the Salt and Wyoming Ranges.

* WHEN…Through 6 PM.