Special Weather Statement issued June 28 at 3:58PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY
This is a special weather statement from the National Weather
Service Office in Riverton.
* WHAT…Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms moving
across Lincoln County may produce localized wind gusts between
50 and 60 mph. Although the showers and thunderstorms will
appear weak on radar, they are still capable of producing strong
winds.
* WHERE…Much of Lincoln County…including Kemmerer, Cokeville,
and the Salt and Wyoming Ranges.
* WHEN…Through 6 PM.
